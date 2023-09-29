Uganda Denies Sending 70 Officials to UN Assembly

The Ugandan government has denied that it sent over 70 officials to United Nations General Assembly.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Uganda Media Center, where the Minister for ICT & National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, addressed the issue.

Minister Baryomunsi emphatically stated that the list published by the media was inaccurate, emphasizing that not all the individuals mentioned on the list had traveled to the UN General Assembly. He offered an example, saying, "Hon. Musenero is on that list but she didn't travel."

The confusion surrounding the delegation's size, according to the minister, stemmed from the simultaneous occurrence of three distinct meetings in the same location, each requiring separate delegations.

"There was the meeting on SDGs where the prime minister went, the UN assembly attended by the vice president," clarified Baryomunsi.

Moreover, Minister Baryomunsi reiterated the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility by minimizing unnecessary expenditures.

"We shall continue to ensure that we restrict government officials' travels unless it's necessary," he affirmed.

The government recently faced public scrutiny for reportedly spending close to USD 518,000, equivalent to 1.9 billion UGX, on a delegation of over 70 officials to the UN General Assembly.

However, Baryomunsi highlighted that the Right Honourable Prime Minister confirmed traveling with only five members in her delegation.

To address the discrepancies and concerns raised by the media reports, Minister Baryomunsi revealed that an investigation is currently underway to verify the accuracy of the information presented.

The government's aim is to maintain transparency and uphold responsible use of public resources in its international engagements.