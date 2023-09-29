Uganda: Mafikizolo to Perform At Pilsner's One Nation Cultural Festival

Pilsner Lager has announced a partnership with Kulture Klub to host the inaugural one nation festival, an event to unite Ugandans in a celebration of the rich cultural heritage across various tribes from the country.

The celebration that will be held on October, 8, 2023 at Lugogo Grounds will see South African duo, Mafikizolo perform.

"Culture is the reflection of a community and nation; it unites us and also gives us a unique identity. Pilsner Lager as the biggest supporter of cultural expression in Uganda is joining one nation to further highlight the importance of cultural preservation through this platform that will bring together the diverse cultures of Uganda in one celebration of our rich traditions, history and cultural norms," said Edgar Kihumuro, Brand Manager - Pilsner, Uganda Breweries Limited.

The festival through various aspects of culture including music, dance, art, food and fashion intends to create a deeper appreciation and understanding of the cultural heritage and evolution of various communities from Uganda.

It will merge various cultural celebrations like Iwacu Heza, Rukundo Egumeho, Kwegonza Avenue, and more into one unified celebration.

"This is a one-of-a-kind festival that will essentially bring multiple generations together to appreciate the role of culture in their day-to-day lives. We intend to reinforce various cultural expressions in a unique and modern way to deliver a memorable and wholesome experience for everyone who attends," said Lahm Mukundeta, public relations officer at Kulture Klub.

With dance and music being one of the biggest cultural identifiers, the festival program will feature a culturally diverse artist lineup, to represent each region within Uganda.