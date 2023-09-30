Ethiopia: U.S. Lauds Ethiopia's Transitional Justice Efforts

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken applauded government's endeavor to ensure transitional justice in Ethiopia.

The Secretary held telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) on 28 September, about security challenges in the Horn of Africa and the shared goal of a unified, peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia.

The information obtained from the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia indicated that Blinken has expressed his country's appreciation on the ongoing work to establish a genuine, credible, and inclusive transitional justice process in Ethiopia.

The two also have discussed improved humanitarian oversight to allow for the resumption of food assistance.

Secretary Blinken underscored the need to promote peaceful resolution of political dialogue and protection of human rights to manage the situations in the Amhara and Oromia States.

In the meantime, the government is working on peace building and reconciliation in the country through applying transitional justice, it was learnt.

Recently, the Transitional Justice Expert Group disclosed that it is finalizing the last stage of input gathering for the national transitional justice policy.

The Transitional Justice Expert Group Coordinator Tadesse Kassa told local news outlets that policy inputs have been gathered from a wide range of stakeholders, including victims of human rights violations, civil society organizations, government officials, and academics.

The framework will be based on international experiences and will be tailored to the specific needs of Ethiopia, he noted.

The government is making a comprehensive and inclusive transitional justice policy that will provide a roadmap for Ethiopia's transitional justice process which is designed for addressing human rights violations and building a more just and peaceful society.