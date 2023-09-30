Ethiopia: Hospital Stepping Up to Preserve Nation's Medical History

In a significant step towards preserving Ethiopia's medical history, Alert Comprehensive Specialized Hospital convened a fruitful discussion forum with the Japanese Sasakawa Health Foundation on September 27, 2023.

As to the press release sent to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the focus of the dialogue was renovation of the Princess Zenbework Memorial Hospital, with the goal of transforming it into a National Leprosy Museum.

While welcoming the attendees Shimeles Gezahegne (MD), the General Manager of the hospital, emphasized the importance of maintaining the historical significance of the hospital by converting it into an international museum post-renovation.

He indicated that the hospital is actively engaging in conversations with different countries to ensure that the old Princess Zenbework Memorial Building becomes a National Leprosy Museum while preserving its rich history and heritage.

Prof. Afework Kasu, Executive Director of the Armauer Hansen Research Institute, highlighted institution's long-standing commitment to providing essential services to the community through training, medical services, and research.

Establishing a medical museum is a vital endeavor that underscores the institution's dedication to the community, he stressed.

Mesele Terecha (MD) played a pivotal role in the discussions, shedding light on the hospital's historical roots, the vision for the museum, and the importance of preserving its contents during the renovation process.

The Sasakawa Health Foundation's leaders and managers raised pertinent questions about the hospital's future and its continued significance, it was stated.

As the next step in this transformative project, a proposal will be developed and submitted by the hospital. Similarly, the Sasakawa Health Foundation has expressed its willingness to provide assistance, marking a promising partnership aimed at safeguarding the legacy and heritage of the Princess Zenbework Memorial Hospital.

Key participants of the discussion included representatives from various leprosy associations, the director-general of the Armauer Hansen Research Institute, as well as department heads and leaders, it was learnt.