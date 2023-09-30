Kenya: Safaricom Picks New Company Secretary As Kathryne Maundu Resigns

30 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Linda Mesa Wambani will, from tomorrow, be the new Safaricom Company Secretary following the resignation of Kathryne Maundu.

The firm's board, however, says that Wambani's selection is subject to regulatory approval.

With over 19 years of experience in the legal field, Wambani is the current Senior Legal Counsel at Safaricom, where she provides legal and corporate governance support.

Before Safaricom, she was a commercial and litigation lawyer at Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews.

She holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nairobi as well as a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the USIU.

On the other hand, Maundu leaves after serving in the position for over seven years.

"The Board takes this opportunity to thank Kathryne for her dedicated work, sound advice and commitment to Safaricom over the years, and wishes her the very best for the future," the telco said.

