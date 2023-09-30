Tunisia: 'Irregular Migration Is an Inhuman Scourge Which Requires Realistic and Comprehensive Approach' Interior Minister in Palermo

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Kamel Feki, said, on Friday in Palermo that irregular migration is an "inhuman" scourge which should be addressed according to "a realistic, comprehensive and multidimensional approach."

«This approach must tackle the root causes of irregular migration rather than focus on its impacts,» he added in a speech he delivered during the ministerial conference held in Palermo (Italy) on the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC).

Feki underlined that irregular migration should be dealt with according to a comprehensive approach based on consolidating the economies of migrants' countries of origin, creating job opportunities for young people and neutralising human trafficking networks.

Quoted in a video posted on the Facebook page of the Interior Ministry, Feki reaffirmed that the most effective solution to the phenomenon of irregular migration "could only be humanitarian and collective," as President of the Republic Kais Saied indicated during his participation in the International Conference on Migration and Development in July 2023 in Rome.

Kamel Feki pointed out that the ministerial conference is being held «during a tense» regional and international context. Countries in the region are facing several security, climate and economic challenges. This conference is an opportunity to share viewpoints on current issues of mutual interest as well as seek tools and mechanisms capable of combating the various forms of transnational organised crime, he added.

For the Interior Minister, transnational organized crime involves a wide range of operations, mainly irregular migration. This scourge has «inextricable links» with human trafficking, their illegal transport as well as drug and arms trafficking, terrorism and money laundering, he affirmed.

The minister expressed Tunisia's determination, as part of its commitment to implement the United Nations Convention against Transnational Crime adopted by Tunisia on September 23, 2002, to adapt the legal texts related to the fight against human trafficking under international standards and human rights principles, including the adoption of an organic law on the prevention and fight against human trafficking in 2016, as well as the creation of a National body to combat human trafficking.

The minister stressed that "Tunisia is tackling the issue of irregular migration in accordance with the Tunisian legislation, international treaties and ethical principles."

He warned against "the malicious campaigns, carried out by certain parties, to fuel tension and undermine Tunisia's efforts of ensuring protection, supervision and providing care to irregular migrants who are on its territory."

The minister also provided a set of statistics on Tunisia's efforts to fight against irregular migration. According to the latest figures recorded between January and mid-September 2023, the total number of migrants attempting to illegally cross sea borders to Europe reached almost 72,516 people including 58,057 foreigners or nearly 80%.

He emphasised that the number of people rescued from the sea neared 19,033 including 17,865 foreigners, while the number of intermediaries and smugglers arrested reached 909 individuals and the number of boats seized is 824 .

He added that 5,609 attempts to illegally cross sea borders were foiled, while 488 boats sank during the same period. On the other hand, about 1,290 bodies were recovered from the sea.