Kenya: We Will Not Privatise the Port of Mombasa, President Ruto Affirms

Nairobi — President William Ruto has affirmed that the government is not planning to privatise the Port of Mombasa amid claims from a section of opposition leaders.

The Head of State, who was speaking yesterday at the United Democratic Alliance's (UDA') National Delegates Convention in Bomas, Nairobi, took a swipe at those spreading the privatisation rumours, instead saying that the state is looking to expand the facility.

The President added that the port has the capacity to even serve Kenya's neighbours, boosting the country's revenue collection.

"As we promised during the 2022 General Election campaigns, the Port of Mombasa will not be privatized. What we are looking at is expansion so that we serve countries like Uganda, Burundi, and South Sudan," Ruto said.

"We will do this by involving the private sector so that we can increase the efficiency," he added.

His statement follows claims by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir that the national government is planning to sell the port to private investors.

"Leave Mombasa Port alone. Go and privatize Kenya Airways. They do not have good intentions. If they could sell the water in the ocean they would have already done it," said Nassir in an address earlier.

He warned that the move will likely impact the coastal town's residents and economy, which is heavily reliant on the port.