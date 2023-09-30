South Africa: Business Leaders Join Principals in Plan to Transform South Africa's Ailing Education System

analysis

The Execs Back to School programme goes beyond physical improvements and providing resources to schools, it seeks to instil a mindset of continuous improvement and growth within the education system.

Education stands as a fundamental pillar for progress and prosperity in South Africa, a nation grappling with considerable challenges. Amid the hurdles faced by the education system, an initiative known as the Execs Back to School programme has emerged, aiming to address these challenges by fostering collaboration between business leaders and public-school principals.

While this initiative, led by the Citizen Leader Lab and supported by Sphere Holdings, holds promise, its value can be better understood by analysing its role within the context of South Africa's education landscape.

In recent news Build One South Africa instructed its lawyers to get Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to formally commit to the construction and upgrades at Gauteng schools. The funds allocated to education in the 2023/24 Budget amount to R63.4-billion, an increase from R56.7-billion in 2022/23, responding to the elevated priorities including improving Grade 12 results, measuring progress and educational outcomes.

South Africa's education system has long struggled with issues ranging from inadequate resources to overcrowded classrooms, which have hindered the quality of education provided to pupils. The nation's unstable educational record has had a profound impact on its society, hampering economic development and social mobility. It is within this context that...