South Africa: Business Leaders Join Principals in Plan to Transform South Africa's Ailing Education System

30 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chrissy Dube

The Execs Back to School programme goes beyond physical improvements and providing resources to schools, it seeks to instil a mindset of continuous improvement and growth within the education system.

Education stands as a fundamental pillar for progress and prosperity in South Africa, a nation grappling with considerable challenges. Amid the hurdles faced by the education system, an initiative known as the Execs Back to School programme has emerged, aiming to address these challenges by fostering collaboration between business leaders and public-school principals.

While this initiative, led by the Citizen Leader Lab and supported by Sphere Holdings, holds promise, its value can be better understood by analysing its role within the context of South Africa's education landscape.

In recent news Build One South Africa instructed its lawyers to get Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to formally commit to the construction and upgrades at Gauteng schools. The funds allocated to education in the 2023/24 Budget amount to R63.4-billion, an increase from R56.7-billion in 2022/23, responding to the elevated priorities including improving Grade 12 results, measuring progress and educational outcomes.

South Africa's education system has long struggled with issues ranging from inadequate resources to overcrowded classrooms, which have hindered the quality of education provided to pupils. The nation's unstable educational record has had a profound impact on its society, hampering economic development and social mobility. It is within this context that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.