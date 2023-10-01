Malawi: Kasungu Records Increase in MDR-TB Cases

30 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Kasungu district has recorded six cases of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in a short period of time.

Director of Health Services at the District Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Golombe, revealed to a network of journalists under National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP) who were on a tour to Kasungu on Thursday that the hospital has identified more MDR-TB cases than before.

"Out of six cases two who were receiving their treatment have finished and cured. We are remaining with four currently on treatment," he said.

Golombe disclosed that they have not recorded any default cases or death in MDR-TB cases as of now.

Ex MDR-TB patient at Chinkhoma Rose Jailosi explained that she was diagnosed with TB in 2018 and finished her medication in 2020.

"I'm cured to the disease because of following the prescription of drugs from the hospital," she said.

Jailosi said TB is treatable and curable as many people including her who followed what she was told at the hospital.

She said those on TB drugs should continue adhering to hospital instructions until they finish their treatment.

However, Jailosi said she has two sons, Innocent (25) and Steve (32) who were also diagnosed with MDR- TB because they were looking after her.

The two contracted the disease the time they were looking after her but they are currently on treatment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.