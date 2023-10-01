Ethiopia: Ambassador Stresses Expanding Coffee Export to Japan

Ethiopian coffee association, coffee growers and trade societies should play a significant role to expand coffee export to Japan and other countries thereby becoming more competitive in the sector internationally, so stressed Ambassador Daba Debele.

Coffee is the highest source of foreign currency earnings in the country. Thus, besides government institutions, the role of Ethiopian coffee association, coffee growers and exporters is crucial.

The Ambassador made the above statements during the discussion held on the lessons drawn from the expo at the Embassy following the conclusion of World Specialty Coffee Conference and Exhibition 2023.

Appreciating Embassy's effort, Ethiopian Coffee Association President Desalegne Jenna, urged concerned bodies to come together and join force with the embassy to properly utilize the coffee sector.

During the 2023 expo, the Ethiopian Coffee Association, along with the Embassy and coffee exporters and growers has conducted showcased a variety of Ethiopian specialty coffee beans, as well as Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony supported with visual and video explanation.

Over 45 Ethiopian coffee growers and exporters took part at the event which is organized by the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan (SCAJ) while some 45,000 participants, coffee growers, exporters, importers and processors worldwide participated at the event.

Ambassador Daba held fruitful discussion with Deputy President of JETRO, Kazuya Nakajo about ways of enhancing coffee trade between the two countries.

Besides promoting Ethiopian coffee, side discussions were also held with representatives from Marubeni, Mitsui and Co Ltd as well as Japanese high level coffee growers, exporters aiming at improving coffee export to Japan.