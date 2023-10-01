Uganda: Govt Starts Low Cost Sealing of Community Roads to Boost Connectivity

The Ministry of Works and Transport has initiated a transformative plan to upgrade community roads across the country using low-cost sealing methods.

This strategic move is aimed at enhancing connectivity and access to business opportunities while remaining cost-effective.

The announcement was made as Vice President Jessica Alupo visited several roads in Katakwi District to commission the commencement of road construction projects utilizing low-cost sealing techniques.

According to Alupo ,the country is set to benefit from this development by providing much-needed relief to communities that have for long grappled with poor road networks.

Musa Ecweru, the State Minister For Works And Transport said that as part of this ambitious project in Katakwi, four vital roads linking different sub-counties and ferry services will undergo improvement.

He said, additionally, plans are in place to enhance water transport services, further facilitating the movement of goods and people in the country including katakwi.

In Getom subcounty, Katakwi the Vice president has already commissioned road works of 7km low cost sealing of Getom- Toroma road which will be woked on by CME Enterprise Limited in period of one year at a cost of shs 1.9billion.

District authorities say as construction work begins, communities eagerly anticipate the transformation of their road network as the future looks brighter for those who have long awaited improved connectivity, economic opportunities, and enhanced access to vital services.

The impact of these developments cannot be overstated, particularly for the local residents who have endured the challenges posed by inadequate road infrastructure for far too long.

Poor road network has hindered their ability to transport produce to market areas, stifling economic opportunities and progress.

Emmanuel Twinobaze, the assistant commissioner in charge of roads said by embracing low-cost sealing technologies, the government aims to provide a sustainable solution to these long-standing issues.

This approach not only offers an affordable means of upgrading roads but also ensures durability and longevity.

As construction work begins and communities eagerly anticipate the transformation of their road network,they say the future looks brighter for those who have long awaited improved connectivity, economic opportunities, and enhanced access to vital services.