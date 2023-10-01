Uganda: Govt Starts Low Cost Sealing of Community Roads to Boost Connectivity

1 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Eddy Enuru

The Ministry of Works and Transport has initiated a transformative plan to upgrade community roads across the country using low-cost sealing methods.

This strategic move is aimed at enhancing connectivity and access to business opportunities while remaining cost-effective.

The announcement was made as Vice President Jessica Alupo visited several roads in Katakwi District to commission the commencement of road construction projects utilizing low-cost sealing techniques.

According to Alupo ,the country is set to benefit from this development by providing much-needed relief to communities that have for long grappled with poor road networks.

Musa Ecweru, the State Minister For Works And Transport said that as part of this ambitious project in Katakwi, four vital roads linking different sub-counties and ferry services will undergo improvement.

He said, additionally, plans are in place to enhance water transport services, further facilitating the movement of goods and people in the country including katakwi.

In Getom subcounty, Katakwi the Vice president has already commissioned road works of 7km low cost sealing of Getom- Toroma road which will be woked on by CME Enterprise Limited in period of one year at a cost of shs 1.9billion.

District authorities say as construction work begins, communities eagerly anticipate the transformation of their road network as the future looks brighter for those who have long awaited improved connectivity, economic opportunities, and enhanced access to vital services.

The impact of these developments cannot be overstated, particularly for the local residents who have endured the challenges posed by inadequate road infrastructure for far too long.

Poor road network has hindered their ability to transport produce to market areas, stifling economic opportunities and progress.

Emmanuel Twinobaze, the assistant commissioner in charge of roads said by embracing low-cost sealing technologies, the government aims to provide a sustainable solution to these long-standing issues.

This approach not only offers an affordable means of upgrading roads but also ensures durability and longevity.

As construction work begins and communities eagerly anticipate the transformation of their road network,they say the future looks brighter for those who have long awaited improved connectivity, economic opportunities, and enhanced access to vital services.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.