Zimbabwe: 100 Most Influential Young Zimbabweans Named

Solitaire Communications has announced its annual list of 100 most influential young Zimbabweans, featuring young leaders in politics, business and arts.

In a statement, Solitaire Communications said: "As Solitaire Communications we salute Walter Chimene and his team at Gorindemabwe Frontier for continuing to recognise young Zimbabweans who are making history.

"We congratulate the following for making it onto this year's list: Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development John Basera, Tendai Mashamhanda, Veronica Jakarasi, David Kuda Mnangagwa, Percy Gwanyanya, Tinashe Manzungu, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Tendai Garwe, Olla 7 and Batanai Matsika.

"The others are Makie Mbanje, Rebecca Manford, Arthur Marara, Hillary Vella, George Manyaya, Tare Munzara, Napoleon Nyanhi, Samuel Dimairho, V Candy, Munya Takawira, Nicholas Bhero, Shadaya Knight, McDonald Gurura, Becky K, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Jah Prayzah, Misred, Arthur Evans, Holy 10, Michael Mahendere, Tinashe Nyaruwanga, Shacky Timburwa, Adrian Harrison, Comic Pastor, Marvellous Nakamba, Sandra Ndebele, Feli Nandi and Chamvary.

"Also on the list are Sharon Bwanya, Cynthia Mataruse, Owen Mavengere, Rumbidzai Hondora, Taku Chihambakwe, Rumbi Takawira, Madam Boss, Candice Mwakelyelye, Chengetai Mujakachi, Kelvin Sabao, Sibongomusa Dhlodhlo, Miranda Khumalo, Volts JT, Tariro Esparanca, Martha Mamombe, Monalisa Dube, Trish Hakata, Nyasha Mwandiambira, Isheanesu Makambira, Winky D, Mbo Mahocs, Mzoe 7, Enzo Ishall, Yahya Goodvibes, Reverb 7, Nutty 0, Mandisa Maseko, DJ Shugeta, DJ Towers, Julian King, Baba Harare, Robert Mugabe Jnr, Kiki Badass, Sikanda Raza, Andrea The Vocalist, Tendai Hunda, Freeman, King Her, Annatoria, Tammy Moyo, Ma9ine, ASAPH, Young DOC, Samantha Nyikadzino, Trynos Dongo, DJ Fantan, Gemma, Shashl, Tendai Chitungo, DJ Levels, Doug Jumbe, Natasha Madzorera-Sibanda, Tinaboi, Kumbirai Chinyemba, Natasha Muz, Chipo Dekeza, Kimberly Richard, Young Gemini and Talent Madungwe."