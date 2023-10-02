Africa: World Rabies Day 2023 Campaign - 'All for 1 One Health for All'

press release

What is Rabies?

According to the US CDC, rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. However, in many other countries dogs still carry rabies, and most rabies deaths worldwide are caused by dog bites.

After a potential rabies exposure, the virus infects the central nervous system, causing a disease in the brain, which can ultimately result into death , Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care after potential exposures before symptoms start.[i]

"In Africa, about 25,000 humans' deaths are associated with rabies every year, and approximately 40% of these rabies deaths occur in children under 15 years of age- Africa CDC Director General, H.E Dr Jean Kaseya.

"ALL FOR 1

ONE HEALTH FOR ALL"

On this world Rabies Day, Africa CDC takes the opportunity to raise awareness on this topic which is considered a major public health problem, through a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness among public health stakeholders, encouraging ongoing efforts, and advocating for African Member States, policy-makers, stakeholders to invest in Rabies eradication programmes as part of the Africa CDC New Public Health Order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key messaging

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.

You should take your pets to get vaccinated against rabies to protect yourself and your loved ones.

One of the way to help prevent rabies is to avoid unfamiliar animals, even if they seem friendly.

Please remember that rabies is a medical urgency but not an emergency. Don't delay decisions.

If you've been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a healthcare or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses.

If you are a healthcare professional, you can be a champion by encouraging your health facility to initiate a mass vaccination campaign against rabies.

You can be a champion and raise awareness of rabies in your local community by educating your friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

One way of helping control and eradicate rabies is to become an advocate and join your local awareness and advocacy campaign.

Hashtags:

#WorldRabiesDay2023

#AllFor1 #OneHealthForAll

#AfricaCDC_Cares

How to join the campaign?