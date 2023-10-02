South Africa: Nine SA Netball Gems Sign With Overseas Teams

Spar Proteas players are reaping the rewards of impressive performances at the 2023 Netball World Cup, with nine of them earning overseas contracts.

Although South Africa did not reach the final and finished sixth at the tournament, the players attracted the interest of clubs from professional leagues.

Elmere van der Berg and Shadine van der Merwe are set to join Manchester Thunder, while Jeante Strydom will be with Southern Steel from New Zealand.

Khanyisa Chawane will be based in Cardiff with Celtic Dragons as Lefebre Rademan joins Severn Stars in Worcester.

Owethu Ngubane is heading to Scotland to bulk up the Strathclyde Sirens while Ine-Mari Venter has signed for the Saracens Mavericks in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

Loughborough Lightning have signed Nicola Smith and London Pulse have retained Nichole Taljaard.

The moves are expected to strengthen South Africa. "These players will be playing at a high level on a regular basis," said Spar Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke on behalf of Netball South Africa.

"The more game time our players have, the better it is for the Spar Proteas. Australia, New Zealand and England all have very competitive professional leagues and that is one of the reasons why they remain at the top of the international netball world."

South Africa's domestic netball is yet to turn professional and Chauke feels, for now, the players should go overseas while they sort out the local game.

"We need our own professional league but until that time, we need as many players as possible playing a high level of netball on a regular basis," she said.

"All countries have their own style of netball, and it is also to our advantage to have players who know how the game is played in other countries."

Meanwhile, the Proteas are preparing for the upcoming three-Test tour of Australia which runs from 26 to 31 October in Cairns.