Kenya: Over 300,000 Jobs for Kenyans in Google, Intel, Apple

Nairobi — President William Ruto has disclosed that foreign digital companies have expressed interest in hiring nearly 300,000 employees for their digital industries.

President Ruto, speaking during a church service in Nairobi's Langata area, stated that the government has successfully secured employment opportunities for Kenyan citizens in various companies, including Google, Intel, and Apple.

"We have engaged in negotiations with multiple companies. During my visit to the United States, I toured Google, Intel, and Apple, and they are actively seeking Kenyan youth to work in the digital sector," he remarked.

The head of state emphasized that the government is currently in the process of establishing Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) hubs in every ward to provide training for young Kenyans, equipping them with the necessary skills for positions overseas.

"We are committed to constructing ICT hubs in every ward across Kenya, equipped with computers and other essential facilities, with the goal of facilitating employment for 300,400, or even 500 young people in the digital sector," the president added.

In a move to enhance digital opportunities for the nation's youth, the government, through the Ministry of ICT, has recently initiated the provision of free Wi-Fi hotspots.