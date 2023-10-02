South Africa: Off-Duty Police Officer Among Five Killed in Gugulethu Mass Shooting

press release

Cape Town — The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of his close protector, Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa.

Mraqisa is among the five people that were shot and killed on Saturday evening in Gugulethu.

The member was attached to the Western Cape's Protection and Security Service (PSS) Division and served as a close protector to Deputy Minister Mathale since 2019.

Police have since mobilised maximum resources to trace and apprehend those behind the attack and killing of the four men and a woman.

Deputy Minister Mathale has described the late member as dedicated, humble and hardworking. "The number of police officers killed on and off duty remains a concern for the leadership of the SAPS. We need the whole of society and government to fight this scourge. Mraqisa was a soft spoken, dedicated and focused police officer who was always punctual and professional in his conduct. We hope police will find and bring to book those responsible for his death. My condolences go to his family", said Mr Mathale.

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation of senior police officers to Cape Town on Monday, 02 October 2023, where they will interact with the investigating team and also visit the bereaved family. They will thereafter proceed to the family of another off-duty member who was found killed in Mfuleni on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old police woman was attached to the Samora Machel Police Station. The circumstances surrounding her death are a subject of a police investigation. One suspect has been arrested in connection with her death.

The SAPS appeals to members of the public to assist with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators behind the mass shooting.