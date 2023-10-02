South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt Is a Safe Pair of Hands At the Proteas Helm

1 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keanan Hemmonsbey

The national women's cricket captain will probably finish her career as her country's greatest batter, but the hard-working 'all-rounder' has more strings to her bow than just a glorious cover drive.

Laura Wolvaardt is an exceptionally talented batter with a range of strokes - particularly her eye-catching cover drive - that draws admiration from fans and even sporadic cricket watchers.

At 24, she's in the top five highest run-scorers for the country in one-day international (ODI) and T20I cricket, and she will almost certainly end her career at the top of the pile.

Wolvaardt also has the highest average in both formats for the country, and has scored at a faster rate than anyone else in the top 20 run-scorers list in T20I cricket. She is the definition of a generational talent.

But recently the sweet strokemaker was presented with the added responsibility of captaining the national side - initially temporarily, but she looks set to continue to lead the side for the foreseeable future.

There were concerns that the burden that comes with being the captain might affect her batting performances. But in Wolvaardt's first expedition as skipper at the start of the month, she finished as player of the series in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan after racking up 157 runs in three innings.

"I think in a way [the captaincy] almost helped me a bit, because sometimes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.