South Africa: Ten Players to Keep an Eye Out for At the World Cup in India

1 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keanan Hemmonsbey and Yanga Sibembe

The thwack of leather on willow will echo across India over the next two months, with England and New Zealand kicking off the tournament on 5 October in Ahmedabad.

The destiny of the Cricket World Cup title could be decided by moments of brilliance from key players. Here are 10 players who could turn a match - or the tournament - in their team's favour.

Heinrich Klaasen - South Africa

When the 32-year-old shifts gears, Heinrich Klaasen has the potential to be a nightmare for even the best bowlers - because when he finds the right gear, his batting is as imposing as his 1.8m, broad-shouldered frame.

However, his lack of consistency means he has failed to nail down a permanent spot in the South African side over the years. Nevertheless, since his return to the white-ball set-up in mid-2022, he has been in immaculate form, notching up a few 50s and a century along the way.

The climax to this form came in the recently concluded one-day international (ODI) series between the Proteas and Australia, as he bludgeoned the visitors' bowling attack every which way to record a career-best runs haul of 174, off just 83 balls in the fourth ODI.

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh

Multidimensional. Majestic. Leader. These are just some words that describe Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Since making his debut in 2006, the...

