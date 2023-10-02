South Africa: New Investment Pledges Boost South Africa's Just Energy Transition Funding Pool to $11.8bn

Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain have joined the group of countries who are partially financing South Africa's Just Energy Transition.

Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain have officially pledged their commitment to the Just Energy Transition Partnership, expanding the prospective funding pool to $11.8-billion.

This was announced by Rudi Dicks, head of the Presidency's project management office, at the 11th quarterly meeting of South Africa's Presidential Climate Commission on Friday, 29 September 2023.

Chaired by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy, the meeting featured updates on various aspects of the country's efforts to combat climate change and prepare for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Before this, a collective comprising France, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States had already pledged $8.5-billion to the initiative through grants and loans. Daily Maverick has previously reported that the EU, Germany, France, the UK and the US partnered to support South Africa's climate action goals by helping finance the move from its heavy reliance on coal to cleaner and renewable energy sources.

The countries, which announced their partnership with South Africa at the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, pledged R131-billion ($8.5-billion) over the next three to five years in the form of grants, concessional loans and investment and risk-sharing instruments, including...