Africa: Top Scientists Make $3bn Plea to Rich Nations to Help Conserve Africa's Lions

Simon Greenwood / Unsplash
(File photo)
1 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

Facing the grim reality of potential extinction, Africa's iconic but underexposed wild lion populations are crying out for help -- and for investors with deep, patient pockets.

The cost of conserving the African lion may exceed a staggering $3-billion a year, according to new landmark findings.

Jointly led by Oxford University and the Johannesburg-based Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), a Nature-published study delves into the multifaceted challenges -- social, political and ecological -- that confront free-roaming lions. Co-produced by more than 30 authors, it is the first Africa-wide attempt to understand that threat triangle, and offer an investment framework for wild lions living across the continent.

In a Daily Maverick webinar on Thursday, the EWT's co-lead author Sam Nicholson presented fresh approaches to conservation investments, but acknowledged some of the statistics were grim.

These big cats had vanished from 92% of their historic territories, representing one of the most significant range contractions of any species, said Nicholson, a senior scientist at the EWT's Carnivore Conservation Programme.

From north Africa to sub-Saharan terrains and into the Middle East, the lion's roar has fallen silent in many regions. Today, their pawprints can be traced in about 25 countries -- thus, less than 10% of their former habitat.

About 62 geographical populations were identified by the study, of which 42% had barely 50 or fewer lions. Only 11% --...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.