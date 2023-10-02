Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Awarded KISS Humanitarian Award in India

Odisha — First Lady Rachel Ruto has been awarded the Kiss Humanitarian Award 2022 in recognition of her outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes.

Mrs Ruto received the award in front of 40,000 students at the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India.

The First Lady was chosen for her work in empowering rural women, climate conservation, and other crucial areas, making her well worthy of the KISS Humanitarian Award.

The award was initiated in 2008 and is conferred annually to felicitate individuals for their exemplary service to humanity across the globe.

"Students, ladies and gentlemen today I am incredibly grateful and humbled to accept this prestigious humanitarian award, from the depth of my heart. I say thank you very much," she said.

Mrs Ruto said the award is a renewed call to action and an honor to individuals and communities who dedicate their lives to the betterment of humanity and those disadvantaged.

"This award is not just a recognition of my efforts, it is a testament to the resilience and spirit of Kenyan people, especially women, it is a tribute to the dedicated men and women of Kenya who work tirelessly underprivileged," she said.

Mrs Ruto urged for equitable distribution of resources in creating a better future and offering free education to the underprivileged.

"I have always believed that the true measure of a nation's greatness lies in its ability to care for its people," she added.

Through her faith diplomacy pillars and organizations, Mrs Ruto promised to continue addressing issues of climate change, women and youth empowerment.

"In the words of Mahatma Gandhi you must be the change you want to see in the world, let us make that change together," she said.

The university recognised Mrs Ruto's journey from her rural village in Kakamega County to the national and global stage, noting that it has been inspiring to many.

Through her MaMa Doing Good Initiative, she was hailed for ensuring that children from marginalized areas receive food, health, and education, in addition to enabling economic empowerment for over 200,000 women.

Odisha Governor Galish Lal said Mrs Ruto's presence was an inspiration to many.

"On behalf of the people of Odisha, I express my sincerest gratitude to you," said Mr Lal.

The Founder of KISS Dr.Achyuta Samanta said Mrs Ruto had made significant impacts through initiatives like MaMa Doing Good, Women Economic Empowerment, and Environmental and Climate Action.

Present were Kenya High Commissioner to the Republic of India Willy K Bett and MaMA Doing Good CEO Dr John Chumo