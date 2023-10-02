Kenya: Mudavadi Lauds National Govt, Counties Collaboration to Boost Tourism

Kwale — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded the collaboration between county and national governments in efforts to boost tourism in the country.

Mudavadi who was speaking during the Kwale Annual Cultural festivals held in Ukunda said that these efforts had started bearing fruits as seen in the recent hike in tourism numbers.

"We had very low numbers during the covid era, and as of last week, the numbers stood at about 2.4 million tourists. And if we enhance our security and improve on other measures, we will surpass the 3 million tourists a year for the first time," he stated.

On her part, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani said that her administration is working on more historical sites that will attract more tourists to the south coast county.