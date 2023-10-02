Kenya: Mudavadi Lauds National Govt, Counties Collaboration to Boost Tourism

1 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kwale — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded the collaboration between county and national governments in efforts to boost tourism in the country.

Mudavadi who was speaking during the Kwale Annual Cultural festivals held in Ukunda said that these efforts had started bearing fruits as seen in the recent hike in tourism numbers.

"We had very low numbers during the covid era, and as of last week, the numbers stood at about 2.4 million tourists. And if we enhance our security and improve on other measures, we will surpass the 3 million tourists a year for the first time," he stated.

On her part, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani said that her administration is working on more historical sites that will attract more tourists to the south coast county.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.