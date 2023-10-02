Kenya: 10,000 Attendees Expected During Mashujaa Day Celebrations - PS Omollo

1 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Kericho — The government says 10,000 attendees are expected during the 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations set for October 20 in Kericho.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says expansion works of the Kericho Green Stadium are currently underway ahead of the fete.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the works, Omollo revealed that already the concrete works are complete.

"The bulk of the work that is undertaken here is being spearheaded by the technical committee. The concrete work is 100 percent done," he stated.

"The installations have already begun. There has been a lot of work that has gone into making sure that we are into this particular space."

This year's celebrations will be centered around Universal Health Care, a crucial pillar aligned with the government's commitment to achieving the Kenya Vision 2030 targets.

President William Ruto had in December last year averred that all national celebrations will be themed going forward, a complete departure from the ways his predecessors handled them.

This the head of state said was informed by bringing insights around job creation in Kenya.

"I made the decision that going forward, Kenya's national holidays are now going to be themed and we started at the right place. At innovation and technology," he stated in December last year.

"Instead of inviting the usual people who we invite, I have decided to invite our technology leaders worldwide from Facebook and from Google so that we can share the opportunities that exist in the world that is increasingly becoming digitalized," he added.

