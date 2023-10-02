Kenya: Each Police Officer Should Be Paid a Minimum of Sh150,000 Net - Ledama Ole Kina

1 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Narok Senator Ledama Ole kina now says each police officer should be paid a minimum of sh150,000 as their Net salary in order to curb corruption in the police service.

Senator Ledama is also recommending that Kenyan police officers should be provided with 100 per cent health care and housing allowances to improve their living and working conditions.

"If you want to end corruption in Kenya, fund the police in the National Police Service as well as the Judiciary," read statement posted in his X account formerly Twitter.

Ledama is arguing that police officers must be paid well for them to be at the forefront in fighting the vice of corruption and fraud.

In a meeting involving senior Police officers held on Friday Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome admitted that corruption cases concerning police officers have been evident in the service highlighting the need for tightening war against graft.

"I can't lie. Corruption is with us as the police. This problem is called returns where the junior officers are collecting money and taking it to the Corporal, Base Commander, OCPD and even the County Commander. We must fight corruption! " Koome stated.

President William Ruto has warned corrupt individuals against engaging in the practice urging that strict actions will be taken against them.

