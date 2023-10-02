Kenya: Chebet Leads Kenyan 1-2 in Clinching 5km Title at World Road Running Champs

1 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Beatrice Chebet led a Kenyan 1-2 finish as she won the inaugural 5km title at the World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia on Sunday, with a blazing time of 14:35.

Chebet clinched her second global title of the season, having won the World Ceross Country title earlier on in February, and she closes down her season with gold after winning bronze at the World Championships in Budapest.

Chebet was patient in her attack against Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye, blazing down the final 200m down the road to clinch the title.

Kasait put in a brilliant battle to come from third and drop off Taye in the final 50m to clinch silver in 14:39, while the Ethiopian was third for bronze in 14:40.

In a competitive race, Chebet and Kasait kept close in the leading group, which passed the first kilometre in a quick 2:55, with Uganda's Joy Cheptoek leading. They slowed down in the second and third kilometres, doing each in roughly three minutes each.

At the fourth kilometre, the field had already whittyled down and the pace had already picked up as the leading group did a split of 2:55.

At this stage, the field broke down further, the two Kenyans and the two Ethiopians; Taye with 18 year old Medina Eisa now taking charge.

With around 800m left, Eisa was dropped while Kasait started to struggle, Chebet and taye going head to head.

It was the Kenyan who was calmer and with a better attack, as she glided away with her trademark finishing kick to win. Behind her, Kasait dug deep into her energy reserves to pip Taye to the silver.

