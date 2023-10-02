Kenya: City Hall Voted Most Supportive at Small Business Awards 2023

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has been voted as the "Most Supportive County" during the just concluded Small Business Awards 2023.

The Small Business Awards recognizes, and celebrates Women, Youth and PWD Owned Small Businesses in Kenya that have demonstrated exceptional performance and impacted their society and organizations that support these Small Businesses to thrive.

The Small Business Awards is an initiative of Biashara Africa, a member of the United Nations. Global Compact is a community of Women and Youth Owned Small Businesses that champion digital and financial inclusion with a goal to empower and accelerate small businesses to create sustainable livelihoods and employment opportunities.

According to Governor Johnson Sakaja, "the nomination and subsequent winning the category of Most Supportive County category reflects the outstanding initiatives, programs, and policies that Nairobi City County has implemented to empower and uplift small businesses and startups."

Digital Economy and Startups Chief Officer, Victor Otieno who spelled out the sector's plans of supporting digitization of SMEs especially informal manufactures through innovative approaches such as local and export market aggregations combined with decentralized manufacturing working with various value chain actors such as the Kenya National federation of Jua Kali associations (KNFJKA) , International Labor Organization (ILO) and Biashara Africa among others.

In attendance was Director for e-learning, Elizabeth Ndung'u , representatives from Equity Bank, Deloitte, Hustler Fund secretariat, Global compact, SMEs from over 30 counties among others.