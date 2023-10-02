Kenya: World Road Running Champs - Kimeli Earns Bronze As Ethiopia Sweep 1-2

Nairobi — Nicholas Kimeli closed down his season with a bronze medal in the inaugural 5km race at the World Road Running Championships in Riga, as he finished third behind the Ethiopian duo of winner Hagos Gebrhiwet and Yomif Kejelcha.

Kimeli wiped off the disappointment of missing a medal at the World Championships as he clocked 13:16 to finish third behind winner Gebrhiwet who clocked 12:59 as he beat compatriot Kejelcha, who came home second in 13:02.

Kimeli and compatriot Cornelius Kemboi who finished fifth were tucked in behind the two Ethiopians in the early exchanges of the race as they did the first kilometre in 2:41.

But, as they approached the 3km mark, Kejelcha and Gebrhiwet started pulling away, and they passed the 4km mark in 10:29, a 5second gap to Kimeli who was strutting down at third.

By this time, Kemboi was already a distance away. With the two in clear and no arguments over gold and silver going to Ethiopia, it was now a battle of who wears which medal.

With about 500m to go, Gebrhiwet attacked the hill, and Kejelcha couldn't offer a response.

He strode on to win the race, with Kejelcha second.