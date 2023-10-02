Kenya: World Road Running Champs - Kipyegon in First Defeat of the Season, Finishes Third in Mile

1 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Double world champion Faith Kipyegon was beaten for the first time this season, as she finished third in the women's mile at the World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia.

The tough and hugely successful season seemed to have taken a toll on her, as she was beaten in a sprint finish by Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji, who ran a new world record time of 4:23.06.

Welteji led an Ethiopian 1-2 finish, with Freweyni Hailu passing down Kipyegon close to the line for second. Kipyegon clocked 4:24.13, with Hailu coming second for silver in 4:24.13.

Kipyegon had hoped to finish her season in style as well as have a stab at another world record, but seemingly fatigue had caught down with her.

She seemed strong and led the pack, for most of the race, her usual front running style. But, towards the finish line, with about 45 seconds of running left, she began to grimace, constantly glancing over her shoulder, something that is not quite usual of her.

With her face telling half the story, Welteji seemed to have caught the vibe that she is struggling and made her stab, going on to win the race.

