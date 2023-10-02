Kenya: Miraa is Not a Drug It's a Cash Crop Like Any Other - DP Gachagua

1 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Meru — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the government is committed to resolving challenges affecting miraa Farmers.

White attending church service at Methodist church of Kenya in Kaelo,Meru county Gachagua has called on The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) ,for classifying Miraa as drugs.

"We want to tell NACADA that Miraa is not a drug it's a cash crop like any other those saying Miraa is a drug are enemies of the Meru Community," Gachagua said adding that the same reforms being made in coffee sector will also be prioritized for Miraa crop.

Gachagua stated that President William Ruto will honor his government commitments to boost the sector by securing a ready market for Miraa across the country's borders.

Gachagua also assured coffee farmers that the new reforms introduced by the government to streamline the sector will not be stopped.

"I want to assure our coffee farmers that the reforms we started cannot be stopped! The reforms started in 2019 but were suspended by the previous regime. We want to tell coffee cartels that they will not succeed this time round," he said.

According to Gachagua, cartels exploiting farmers in the coffee sector are working with leaders in government by creating artificial crisis urging that they will be eliminated through the new reforms.

"The journey to liberate our coffee farmers is a difficult one but it will be done. The darkest hour is just before dawn, we are almost there, "He stated, adding that the government is putting measures to eliminate brokers for coffee to be bought directly from the farmers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.