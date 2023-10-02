Kenya: Miraa is Not a Drug It's a Cash Crop Like Any Other - DP Gachagua

Meru — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the government is committed to resolving challenges affecting miraa Farmers.

White attending church service at Methodist church of Kenya in Kaelo,Meru county Gachagua has called on The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) ,for classifying Miraa as drugs.

"We want to tell NACADA that Miraa is not a drug it's a cash crop like any other those saying Miraa is a drug are enemies of the Meru Community," Gachagua said adding that the same reforms being made in coffee sector will also be prioritized for Miraa crop.

Gachagua stated that President William Ruto will honor his government commitments to boost the sector by securing a ready market for Miraa across the country's borders.

Gachagua also assured coffee farmers that the new reforms introduced by the government to streamline the sector will not be stopped.

"I want to assure our coffee farmers that the reforms we started cannot be stopped! The reforms started in 2019 but were suspended by the previous regime. We want to tell coffee cartels that they will not succeed this time round," he said.

According to Gachagua, cartels exploiting farmers in the coffee sector are working with leaders in government by creating artificial crisis urging that they will be eliminated through the new reforms.

"The journey to liberate our coffee farmers is a difficult one but it will be done. The darkest hour is just before dawn, we are almost there, "He stated, adding that the government is putting measures to eliminate brokers for coffee to be bought directly from the farmers.