Zimbabwe: Education Ministry Sets Up Complaints Desks to Nip 'Unsavoury' Practices By Teachers, Headmasters

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has established district and provincial complaints desks to plug errant behaviour by teachers, headmasters and general school staffers, which include turning away pupils for non-payment of tuition fees.

MoPSE communications and advocacy director, Taungana Ndoro (pictured above) confirmed the development Friday."The ministry has activated strategic command centres throughout the country to actively deal with unsavoury practices within the sector.

"Such practices include, but are not limited to, chasing away pupils for nonpayment of fees, conducting paid for extra-lessons, discrimination and corruption in enrolment, use of corporal punishment, charging of unapproved fees and levies amongst other malpractices," said Ndoro.He appealed to stakeholders to take advantage of the point persons to report any malpractices that brings the sector into disrepute."Parents, guardians, teachers and pupils are advised to make use of the command centre focal persons so that every school-going child has access to quality, relevant, equitable and wholesome primary and secondary education."