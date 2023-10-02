Zimbabwe: Surrender Party Campaign Vehicles Without Fail - Zanu-PF Orders Losing Candidates

1 October 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF has instructed all its party candidates who lost in the just-ended harmonised elections to return top-of-the-range cars they received ahead of 2023 political campaigns.

In a show of its financial muscle, Zanu PF doled out 210 brand new branded vehicles, including 4x4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to parliamentary representatives contesting in the polls, but had earlier warned losers would be forced to surrender vehicles.

In a circular dated September 29, 2023 addressed to all provincial chairpersons, Zanu PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu said all defeated aspirants must return the cars by Wednesday without fail.

"This serves as a directive to all the Zanu PF parliamentary candidates that participated and did not succeed in the just-ended harmonised elections to surrender the party vehicles that were allocated to them to the Zanu PF party headquarters by Wednesday 4 October 2023 without fail.

"This is pursuant to the circular that was issued before, followed by a decision made by the party leadership at the Politburo meeting held on 28 September 2023," wrote Mpofu.

He told provincial chairpersons to ensure that the command is successfully implemented.

Dozens of losing candidates will be affected by the directive.

Following previous elections, the party allowed unsuccessful aspirants to continue using party-issued vehicles to conduct constituency work as shadow MPs hoping to improve their political fortunes.

NewZimbabwe.com could not immediately establish where the cars would be deployed to, but indications are that some would be allocated to elected party officials in the Main Wing, War Veterans, Women and Youth league structures.

Others are expected to be issued as pool cars to secretariats at various levels.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party gobbled millions of United States dollars purchasing the campaign vehicles in his bid to secure a second and final term in office and a parliamentary majority

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.