Rwanda: National Literacy Month Closure Marks Renewed Commitment to Enhance Reading Culture

Officials have stated that the conclusion of National Literacy Month 2023 is just the beginning of a renewed commitment to enhancing the reading culture. They urge collaborative actions to tackle the remaining obstacles that impede literacy development.

The statements were made on Friday, September 29, during the official closing ceremony of the National Literacy Month. The event took place at Kigali Public Library, located in Kacyiru.

Dez Byamukama, Chief of Party for the 'Uburezi Iwacu' project funded by USAID and implemented by World Vision, emphasised the significance of promoting literacy. He highlighted that it is a crucial foundational learning journey and called for collaborative efforts from various stakeholders to maintain the momentum.

"As the saying goes, if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. And together, we will go far," he said.

Byamukama called for leaders to promote literacy within their communities by encouraging community members to utilise local libraries and reading points as valuable resources for learning. Additionally, to motivate residents to access books, both for personal improvement and for their children's education.

"Leaders should support the creation of conducive spaces and allocate time at home for reading and learning activities. These efforts, among others, are crucial steps towards fostering a culture of literacy within the community," he added

Marcel Sibomana, the Director for Programme Development and Quality at Save the Children, highlighted significant achievements during his remarks on Literacy Month. He emphasised that while much has been accomplished, there are high expectations for the future in terms of addressing and promoting a reading and writing culture in schools, homes, and beyond.

"During Literacy Month, we inaugurated the community library and hosted several activities to promote literacy. We organised 'Read Aloud' sessions and held an exhibition to showcase our literacy initiatives. Additionally, we conducted various webinars to engage both the public and private sectors in literacy activities. We ensured that a wide range of digital reading materials, including STEAM content, was accessible and inclusive," he said.

He pointed out that Soma Rwanda donated 3,589 books, and the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) contributed 11,114 books to the library, significantly increasing reading resources, among other activities carried out during Literacy Month.

As the month winds up, Sibomana called on everyone to reflect on their role in promoting literacy among children, arguing that it is both a human right and a foundation.

"I encourage all of you to actively participate in promoting literacy. Whether you are an educator, a parent, a community member, a government official, or anyone else, this is a challenge that we must collectively embrace to create a brighter future," he added.

Vincent Mutembeya Mugisha, Chief of Party of 'Tunoze Gusoma' project, a USAID-funded project that is implemented by FHI 360 highlighted that, together with other stakeholders, they actively participated in various activities throughout the literacy month.

He mentioned that this year's National Literacy Month coincided with the holidays, yet 'Tunoze Gusoma' is actively engaged in schools, which is why they have decided to kick-start an exciting literacy initiative within schools starting next week.

He further emphasised that 'Tunoze Gusoma' is dedicated to ensuring that teachers, head teachers, and other related beneficiaries are effectively equipped to lead literacy promotion efforts.

During the same occasion, Nelson Mbarushimana, Director-General of REB, emphasised that as the month comes to an end, it marks the beginning of various activities aimed at boosting literacy. He argued that REB, in partnership with other stakeholders, will continue to work together to enhance literacy efforts.

Mbarushimana emphasised that reading and writing form the cornerstone of success and education. Furthermore, he commended individuals with disabilities for their dedicated efforts in promoting literacy through their commitment to reading.

He encourages everyone to embrace a culture of reading, emphasising that resources are readily available in both digital and physical formats.

During the event, as part of promoting literacy and fostering inclusion, two students took part in a 'Read Aloud' session. One of them; Samuel, who has visual impairment, read a Braille book while Sandrine, who has hearing and speech impairment, read a book using sign language.

Jacque Mugisha, a Community Liaison and Organizations of Persons with Disabilities officer at Humanity and Inclusion, also working with 'Uburezi Iwacu' project who facilitated the 'Read Aloud' session emphasised that if children with disabilities are facilitated, they are also able to read very fluently as demonstrated by the two readers.

Mugisha adds that, "I call upon all actors to think about providing the necessary materials and equipment in libraries and other reading spaces. This will facilitate children with disabilities to improve their reading skills."