Uganda Forges Nuclear Partnership With South Africa's Lesedi

In a significant stride toward bolstering Uganda's energy capacity and achieving its ambitious goal of 52,000 MW by 2040, the Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has inked a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Africa's Lesedi Nuclear Services (PTY).

The MOU underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance Uganda's nuclear capabilities, bridging the energy poverty gap and driving development.

As Uganda seeks to diversify its energy sources, nuclear power is slated to play a pivotal role, contributing a substantial 24,000 MW to the 52,000 MW target. Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who presided over the MOU signing ceremony, reaffirmed the government's unwavering dedication to realizing this ambitious energy generation dream.

"Nobody can deter us from achieving our vision of harnessing nuclear energy to bridge the energy poverty gap," Minister Nankabirwa asserted, emphasizing the pivotal role nuclear energy will play in Uganda's future energy landscape.

The partnership with Lesedi Nuclear Services brings valuable expertise to Uganda's nuclear journey.

Francis Carruthers, Chief Executive Officer of Lesedi Nuclear Services, highlighted the key areas of cooperation outlined in the MOU, with a primary focus on imparting crucial skills and knowledge to Ugandan nuclear officials.

"In this collaboration, our aim is to empower Ugandan nuclear officials with the expertise required to excel in the nuclear energy sector," Carruthers stated, emphasizing the importance of knowledge transfer and capacity building.

This strategic partnership represents a significant leap forward for Uganda in realizing its energy goals. As the nation continues to invest across various sectors, including value addition, the prospects for a brighter energy future have never been more promising.

With the ink barely dry on this MOU, Uganda is poised to embark on a transformative journey toward becoming a nuclear energy powerhouse, alleviating energy poverty and propelling the nation towards sustainable growth.