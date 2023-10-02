South Africa: Deputy Minister's Bodyguard Killed in Mass Shooting

2 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The shooting happened in the NY5 region on Saturday evening, marking the second mass killing in the Cape Town community in a week.

Authorities have identified the deceased officer as Warrant Officer Lindela Mrhaqisa, who has been a part of the Protection and Security Service (PSS) Division in the Western Cape since 2019.

Mrhaqisa was responsible for the security of Deputy Police Minister Mathale.

Reacting to the news, Minister Mathale remembered Mrhaqisa as a symbol of dedication, professionalism, and humility in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, he voiced his concern about the growing number of police officers being targeted and killed.

The motives behind this brutal attack remain a mystery, with no arrests made yet.

