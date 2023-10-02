South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host SA's Special Olympics Team

1 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday host South Africa's national team, who excelled at the Special Olympics World Games in Germany in June 2023.

Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community, where every person is welcomed, regardless of ability or disability.

The team brought home a total of 49 medals from Berlin - 22 gold, 20 silver and seven bronze.

The interaction with Team South Africa at the Union Buildings is part of President Ramaphosa's ongoing commitment to encourage and celebrate excellence among South Africa's sports women and men, and the President's recognition of the role of sport in unifying the nation and forging social cohesion.

