Somalia: A Massive Fire Destroys Large Parts of a Main Market in Jowhar, Somalia

2 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia — A fire broke out at midnight last night at a main market in Jowhar district, the regional capital of the Middle Shabelle, south of Somalia.

The huge blaze was said to have started from a bakery manufacturing biscuits in the Hanti-Wadaag area of Jowhar city, which lies approximately 90 kilometers north of Mogadishu.

The fire spread to other parts of the market and the efforts made by the local people succeeded in putting it out. The amount of money and other property lost in the fire remains unknown.

However, many low-income people suffered property losses from the inferno.

"The cause of the market fire remains uncertain, as the local administration started investigations," a resident said while speaking to Radio Shabelle in Mogadishu by phone.

On August 28, 2023, a fire broke out in the same market, and at that time some of the businesses in the market were destroyed.

HirShabelle regional state has no fire firefighters to help extinguish the frequent fire that breaks out in the markets of the big cities, including Jowhar, which is the economic center.

In the past, the fires engulfed commercial zones and residential structures in the city.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

