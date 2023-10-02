Uganda: Scientists Urged to Apply Research in Addressing Uganda's Problems

Kampala, Uganda — Biotechnology scientists, students and tutors from various higher institutions of learning were advised to ensure that they use their expertise to uplift people's well-being while at the same time improving their earnings.

At the University Dialogue on Harnessing Biotechnology to Build a Vibrant Bio-Economy held at Makerere University early this week, various speakers expressed concern about the lack of solutions to simple challenges (requiring biotechnology) yet the country has many biotechnologists.

Prof. Patrick Okori, the Executive Secretary of REFORUM pointed out that trends like urbanization have led to changes in people's feeding habits thus creating a need for the country's Agricultural researcher to come up with products for that market.

" We have a country that imports food items like wheat, rice, Cooking Oil even when it should not have done so. it means that our food system is changing and many people in the city prefer chips and Rolex over the other food."

He therefore called upon lecturers to train their students to become producers of technology and wealth creation but not users of technology.

Prof Arthur Tugume, Dean School of Biosciences, Makerere University, revealed that bioscientists have several opportunities once one is well prepared, they can concentrate on coming up with reliable seeds for the farmers can't regret for the rest of his/her life.