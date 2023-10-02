Uganda: Tanzanian President Launches Digital Archive of Salim Ahmed Salim

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday launched the Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim Digital Archive, aimed at preserving the country's renowned international diplomat's leadership legacy.

Launching the digital archive in Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam, Hassan described Salim as a leader who worked hard, disciplined, and time-conscious.

The head of state called on Tanzanian leaders and citizens to access the digital archive and learn what Salim had accomplished at local and international levels.

"We have to access his digital archive and emulate his legacy," said Hassan.

She said the archive has documented a collection of videos, images, and texts, including speeches and academic papers of Salim, Tanzania's former ambassador, permanent representative to the United Nations, prime minister, and secretary general of the Organization of African Unity from 1989 to 2001.

In September 2019, China honored Salim with a top national award -- the Medal of Friendship.

The Chinese government conferred on Salim the Medal of Friendship award in recognition of his contribution to ensuring that the People's Republic of China was admitted to the UN in 1971 when he was Tanzania's permanent representative to the UN.

Salim was Tanzania's ambassador to China from 1969 to 1970 after which he was appointed the country's permanent representative to the UN, a position he held until 1980 when he was appointed as minister for foreign affairs.

The digital archive has been prepared by Salim's family in cooperation with the government of Tanzania as well as friends.