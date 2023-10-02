Africa: Rs Berkane Secure Group Stage Spot While United Cruise in Botswana

Former TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup champions, RS Berkane of Morocco are through to the group stages of the competition after a solitary strike by Youssef Zghoudi against Nigeria's Bendel Insurance ensured the 2021 champions advance further in their quest to reclaim their title.

The Moroccans welcomed the Nigerians at the back of a 2-2 away draw in Benin City and did just enough with the one goal to advance further with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Meanwhile in South Africa, SuperSport United emphatically marched into the group stages after easily brushing aside Botswana's Gaborone United 3-0 in a match played in Polokwane for the club from the nation's capital to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

A brace by Nigerian international, Etiosa Ighodaro along with a late strike by Bradley Grobler were more than enough to see Gavin Hunt's side through to the group stage.

In Hunt, United have a tactically astute manager who did well to guide Kaizer Chiefs to the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League two seasons ago.

In Burundi, Aigle Noir fell short of securing a place in the group stages despite an impressive 3-1 victory over Mali's Stade Malien.

The Malians came into the clash with a 2-0 first leg cushion which worked in their favour as the single goal saw them through with a 3-3 aggregate score.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup action continues on Saturday with more exciting fixtures to look forward to.

Saturday, 30 September:

KCCA FC (Uganda) vs Abu Salem (Libya) | 13h00 GMT

Zamalek (Egypt) vs AS Arta (Djibouti) | 16h00 GMT

Afad Djekanou (Cote d'Ivoire) vs CO Coyah (Guinea) | 16h00 GMT

Kallon (Sierra Leone) vs Dreams (Ghana) | 16h00 GMT

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) vs Al Hilal Benghazi (Libya) | 16h00 GMT