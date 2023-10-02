Rwanda: Irembo Introduces Changes to Enhance Data Privacy, Safeguard Citizen Information

Irembo, an E — Irembo, an e-government platform which enables the access and provision of government services in Rwanda, is introducing changes to enhance data privacy and protection to safeguard citizen information.

A statement released Monday, October 2, indicates that Irembo is committed to ensuring the highest security and protection for citizens' personal information.

"We are implementing changes on the IremboGov platform in line with this commitment. These changes may affect the usual experience but are necessary to safeguard citizens' data," reads the statement.

As noted, users of the IremboGov platform who are not logged into their accounts will now have

limited visibility of the application details when using the "Find application" feature.

"It means a user can only see the Application or Bill ID number and the current status of the application. However, a user won't be able to see personal identifiers such as Names and IDs and won't be able to download a certificate or a receipt."

Users of the IremboGov platform with an account can still access all information related to applications made when logged in through the "My Applications" feature. Irembo agents are still able to assist users with applications and payments.

"The safety and privacy of citizens' personal information are essential, and we want to ensure confidence in using the IremboGov platform. These changes allow us to maintain the highest security and data protection standards."

For more information or inquiries, users are advised to contact:

Twitter: @IremboSupport

Email: support@irembo.com

WhatsApp Support: 0792222220

Call Centre: 9099