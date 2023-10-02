Kenya: Why El Nino Could Be a Blessing or Curse for Stanchart Nairobi Marathon

Nairobi — The chairman of the StanChart Nairobi Marathon admits they are worried about the El Nino rains disrupting this year's edition of the annual road race, to be held on October 29 along the Southern Bypass.

Peter Gitau said the committee is cognisant of the impeding challenge and are working with the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) and the Meteorological Department to develop a contingency plan in case that happens.

"We have sat down with NDMU, and other stakeholders like Athletics Kenya to look at what we would do in case it becomes untenable to get to the starting point on that day (because of the rains). What the NDMU were telling us is that the biggest challenge during El Nino is travelling. We are hoping and keeping in touch with the Meteorological Department so that we know how the weather will be on that morning so we plan accordingly," Gitau said.

He further said that the expected bumper rainfall will be a blessing in disguise for the marathon's environmental agenda of planting and sustaining two million trees.

"I think all of us are quite aware now that we need to do all we can to avoid further damage to the environment as possible. Climate change is a real thing in Kenya today. I know everybody is worried that October is here and El Nino is coming. All of can contribute to improving the environment and reducing the impact of climate change. That's an opportunity for all of us to take," he said.

Worries about weather notwithstanding, Gitau encouraged as many people to continue registering for the 20th edition of the road race, which will begin and end at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

He said their ultimate target is 25,000 participants across the different categories including 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km, and the wheelchair race.

"We have come down to what we are calling satellite runs. We are going to have one in Mombasa, Kisumu and Kakamega and we have partners we are working with to deliver and to ensure more participation. Having said that, we want to get many people as possible to Nairobi. When the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and we received feedback, most people said they want to run in the main event," Gitau said.

He further spoke of the importance of maintain integrity and transparency of the marathon even as they angle to make it a World Marathon Majors event.

"If we keep on raising the bar for the standards of the race and have ambassadors like Luis Garcia (former Liverpool midfielder) what that means is we can attract international runners. It is something we are thinking about with all our sponsors...how do we make or create a path for the race to be given a World Major," he said.