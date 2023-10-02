Kenya's Esports Game to Be Covered By 5G Network

Nairobi — The Kenya Esports Games African qualification will be covered by the 5G network following a deal between Huawei and the Esports Federation of Kenya.

The eFootball category has attracted 12 teams drawn into two groups of six each, with four slots up for grabs.

Kenya is in Group B alongside South Sudan, Senegal, Djibouti, Somalia, and Algeria, while Pool A shall have Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Tunisia, and South Africa.

The top two from each group gain automatic qualification, while the first and second runners-up will face off in the semi-finals to battle for the two additional slots.

Teenage sensation Harry 'Kappa' Thuku is representing Kenya in this category.

"Huawei is thrilled to partner with the Kenyan National esports team and to support gamers in Kenya. We understand that seamless connectivity is crucial for players, and that's why we're excited to provide 5G routers to ensure they can connect to high-speed 5G networks, enabling them to perform at their best," said Maureen Mwaniki, Public Relations Director at Huawei Kenya.

"We believe in the power of technology to elevate gaming experiences, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the esports ecosystem in the country," Mwaniki added.

She added that the firm's connectivity was suitable for gaming since it had demonstrated that with the large bandwidth of 5G, a user watching 4K video online can skip through the timeline and never have to wait for buffering.

In addition, 5G's low latency makes mobile gaming smoother.

With 5G, an online game can recognize 200 to 300 clicks per minute.

The extra clicks could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

In the mobile games category, the Kenyan PUBG Mobile team faces off with nine other African nations with three slots on the line.

The Kenyan PUBG team is coached by Allan 'Serge' Kimani and includes Farhan 'Riot' Mughal, Jeff 'Spiky' Itale, Jonathan 'Shakid' Ngugi, Rheinehold 'Shot' Shume, and Douglas '777' Karuku.

Kenya's women's team, dubbed Dota2, has already qualified for the global showpiece after emerging at the top of their African qualifiers.

The games are set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December 2023.

Algeria, Djibouti, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Zambia are the other teams. The 4v4 game is a battle royal format that involves all teams at the virtual arena competing at once.