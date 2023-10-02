Mozambique: Frelimo Using State Vehicles in Matola, Chókwè and Vilanculo

2 October 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Illegal use by the ruling party of state vehicles in the campaign continues. In Matola on Saturday (30 September) in the market in Malhampsene neighbourhood the CIP Eleições Bulletin witnessed the use of two buses belonging to the Matola Municipal Transport Company (EMTP) with the number plates ALG 410 MC and ALG 451 MC and a Toyota Coaster belonging to the Portos da Matola company, with the number plate AJF 455 MC. The vehicles and their drivers belong to the State, and they were carrying supporters of Frelimo in the campaign. There were also two high performance Nissan vehicles with their number plates hidden.

A similar situation was reported in Chókwè, where Frelimo is using State vehicles, but hiding their number plates. In Vilankulo, on Saturday the vehicle of the Vilankulo district secretariat was being used for the Frelimo parade.

In Tete city two municipal tank wagons were providing water to spectators at a Frelimo “showmicio” (a rally - comício - with music).

