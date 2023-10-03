South Africa: EFF Fails to Shut Down Cape Town

3 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
analysis

A plan by the EFF to shut down the City of Cape Town on Monday turned into an epic failure even before the start of the 10 km march.

The strike organised by a coalition of far leftwing organisations under the leadership of the EFF proved too much, even for the often lawless taxi industry.

The industry dumped the EFF ahead of the shutdown march that the party had organised to fight on behalf of the taxi industry.

The country's biggest taxi industry body - the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), which represents over 123,000 individual taxi operators belonging to more than 950 minibus taxi associations nationally - said it could not be officially associated with the strike.

It said operators and taxi drivers who participated in the strike were free to do so but not under the banner of Santaco.

This is the second time the taxi industry has rejected EFF shutdown suggestions. The industry said it lost over R25 million a day at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and was not keen on complete shutdowns.

The ANC, which is in an alliance with the SA Communist Party in the province, also pulled out of the EFF shutdown, saying it supported peaceful protests but was opposed to shutdowns.

"Santaco-WC is aware of messages circulating on social media and other platforms of a planned taxi strike and we wish to reiterate to members of the public that this is not a Santaco-led or planned shutdown/march," the taxi council said.

Earlier, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the EFF march would be a failure as the City of Cape Town had signed an agreement with Santaco management.

"We don't expect any difference on Monday. Especially since the issue is moot, since we've actually reached an agreement with Santaco, and they have explicitly instructed their members not to participate."

EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini led the damp squib with far-left organisations including Land Party president Gcobani Ndzongana, president of the PAC Mzwanele Nyhontso, and leaders of the SA National Civic Organisation and the Dudula Movement.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.