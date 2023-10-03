South Africa: Salt River Heritage Festival - Knowing the Past to Shape a Better World

2 October 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Matthew Hirsch

On Saturday new giant murals were unveiled in the historic suburb

The second Salt River Heritage Street Festival was held on Saturday. Organised by the Salt River Heritage Society, a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving and celebrating the historic suburb, the event saw poetry readings, live music performances, talks by community leaders, and a heritage walk that culminated in the unveiling of three new giant murals.

"During the apartheid days, we were robbed of our culture, dignity and values. We felt it was important to find ways of recapturing who we are as a community," said Shabodien Roomanay, founder of the society, in his opening remarks on Saturday.

Gertrude Fester, an anti-apartheid activist who had been held in solitary confinement for 100 days, told GroundUp: "First of all, it's to preserve the community voice and to highlight what happened here. It's good to create some education and awareness of what the issues are."

The Salt River Heritage Society received a Cultural Affairs award at a recent ceremony hosted by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs, recognising the organisation's contribution to heritage and culture.

Lutfi Omar, chairperson of the society, told GroundUp that the award was "recognition of our relentless dedication to preserving and promoting the rich tapestry of our local history and heritage."

"This accolade represents a shared triumph for our organisation and the entire community it serves, affirming our belief that the preservation of our past is crucial for shaping our future and making a better world possible."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.