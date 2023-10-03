Rwanda/Tunisia: Rwanda's Mugisha Joins Tunisia's Avenir Sportif De La Marsa

Rwandan midfielder Bonheur Mugisha joined Tunisia's Avenir Sportif de La Marsa on Friday, September 29.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder initially inked a two-year contract with Libyan first league club Al Ahli SC of Tripoli but the club terminated the contract with him for undisclosed reasons.

Mugisha joined Avenir Sportif de La Marsa now coached by former APR coach Ben Moussa.

Mugisha started his career with Heroes football academy in Mayange-Bugesera District (East).

Amavubi midfielder joined the academy at the age of 15 and after impressing the coaches, he was promoted to the senior team after two years.

In 2019, during his first year in the second division, he helped Heroes finish fourth. The following season they finished second and the team was promoted to the top flight. But Heroes were relegated in the 2019/20 season after a poor run and Mugisha joined Mukura Victory Sport on loan.

Mugisha enjoyed two successful seasons with Mukura VS and his stellar performance during the 2020/21 season attracted the attention of the topflight military club who eventually signed him on a two-year contract.