South Africa: Mapimpi Out of World Cup With Fractured Eye Socket, Am Confirmed As Replacement

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi has been ruled out of Rugby World Cup 2023 after a 'blowout fracture' to his eye socket in a collision with Tonga's Augustine Pulu.

The Springboks paid a heavy price for their 49-18 win over Tonga in Marseille on Sunday with the news that wing Makazole Mapimpi has been ruled out of Rugby World Cup 2023.

Mapimpi suffered a "blowout fracture" to his eye socket when Tonga scrumhalf Augustine Pulu made head-to-head contact midway through the first half. Pulu slipped before attempting a tackle on Mapimpi and they clashed heads.

The halfback escaped a yellow card but the incident ended Mapimpi's tournament. It's a huge blow for Mapimpi personally and for the Boks in general. It's the second high-profile injury after hooker Malcolm Marx was injured during training in week two of the tournament.

Centre Lukhanyo Am has been confirmed as replacement as he makes a sensational return after a knee injury ruled him out of initial RWC selection.

"It's sad that something like that happened. It was an accident. He has a fractured eye socket, a blow-out fracture. His eye is swollen and the cheekbone is also fractured I think. I think he's out for four to six weeks," Erasmus said on Monday.

"We will not just miss him as a brilliant rugby player but what he brings to the team. There...