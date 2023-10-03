South Africa: Boks Still Face Threat of Being Eliminated From RWC 2023 - Here's How

analysis

The Springboks are not mathematically through to the last eight of the Rugby World Cup but it would take an extraordinary turn of events to eliminate the reigning world champions.

The Springboks are in that twilight territory all sports teams dislike. They are not entirely in control of their destiny at Rugby World Cup 2023, as there is still a mathematical chance they could be eliminated from the tournament.

It's a miniscule possibility the Boks could be ousted, but it exists nonetheless.

Sunday night's Pool B 49-18 win over Tonga, in which the Springboks scored seven tries and therefore earned a bonus point, took the Boks to 15 points on the standings. That put them top of Pool B currently. It's a strong, but not infallible position.

If Scotland beats Ireland by 21 or more points with a try-scoring bonus point, but Ireland score four tries in the process to earn a bonus point themselves despite losing in their final Pool B clash in Paris on 7 October, the Boks are out.

The first tie-breaker at RWC 2023 is head-to-head outcomes. But if there are three teams on the same points at the end of the Pool phase, which could happen here, then the tie-breaker to decide the Pool winner is points difference.

After that, it reverts back to the head-to-head result between the remaining two teams vying for...