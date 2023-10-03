South Africa: SAPS Big Guns Descend On Cape Town Court for Case Involving Alleged 28s Boss Ralph Stanfield

2 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley and Samane Jnr Marks

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele were among the many cops present in a Cape Town court when alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, his wife Nicole Johnson and two others appeared there on various charges.

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson are expected to remain in custody for at least another week after they appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court following their arrests a few days ago.

The case against them, based on two others they have been charged with, is starting to suggest links between previous matters involving illegal firearm issues and a gang connected to the 28s, dating back several years.

It also reflects rather poorly on the City of Cape Town which has been involved in business with Johnson.

Stanfield and Johnson were detained in their home in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia on Friday 29 September 2023.

Four accused

They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday 2 October along with two other accused, Denver Booysen and Johannes Abrahams.

Booysen and Abrahams were arrested the day after Stanfield and Johnson were taken into custody.

They are trying to be released from state custody on bail, but it is expected they will be kept behind bars at least until their next court appearance on 9 October 2023.

Together, the group faces charges including motor vehicle theft, assault, robbery and fraud.

