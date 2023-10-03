South Africa: Government Considers Vaccinations As Avian Flu Outbreak Triggers Egg Shortages

2 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's Agriculture Ministry is considering vaccinations to contain outbreaks of avian flu that have caused egg shortages in some parts of the country.

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza met with retailers on Monday to discuss the unfolding impact of avian influenza in South Africa and the government's efforts to contain the plague.

"[The] Minister briefed the retailers on the containment measures that have been taken to limit the spread of the disease as well as possible solutions to manage such outbreaks in the short and the medium term, including vaccination," an agriculture department statement said.

"It was evident from today's engagement that the main challenge is primarily on the egg production side, where there are supply constraints in some regions of the country.

"In response to this challenge, the minister is focusing on measures to improve the availability of egg supply to consumers and simultaneously putting measures to contain the spread of the disease," the statement said.

Several retailers, including Spar, flagged egg shortages last month after the slaughter of four million chickens. In many Gauteng retail outlets, the shelves with egg products remain relatively bare.

South Africa does not yet vaccinate chickens, but Dr Abosngile Balarane, the CEO of the South African Poultry Association, told Daily Maverick last month that it was the "long-term solution".

Didiza met the association on Friday....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.